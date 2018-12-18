SUN PRAIRIE—Gene Robert Berndt, age 72, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at his home with his wife and caregivers Sara and Al by his side. He was born, April 24, 1946, in Beaver Dam, to Alvin and Augusta Berndt. Gene was raised in Beaver Dam and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1964. Following graduation, he was employed by Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam and Wausau. After leaving Kraft he went on a variety of jobs and finally found his niche in life as a chemical salesman in the food and beverage industry.
Gene was an avid sports fan. He loved the Brewers and the Green Bay Packers and most of all, he loved playing the game of baseball. During his early years and throughout high school life was consumed by hours and hours of baseball. His other passion was racing and collecting cars. Gene raced Legend Cars at Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie. He thoroughly loved being around the track and in the pits. Gene always said he may not win but he had the best pit crew there was! He collected vintage cars and showed them at car shows all summer. Gene always had two cars, one to keep and one to sell if a better one came along. His favorites included a ‘29 Ford Roadster, a Ferrari (red of course), Jaguar and a Mustang.
In the fall of 1978, Gene met the love of his life Sandy Lambert in Beaver Dam. They were united in marriage in June of 1981 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam. Together they embarked on a 40 year journey which included travel, cruises, summer car shows and baseball games.
He was a friend to all and a very giving and generous person. His words, acts and deeds will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Gene is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Jennifer (Ken) Griep and Gina; grandchildren, Ben, Emma, Abigal, Matthew, Ryan and Kyle; sister-in-law, Susie Lambert; cousins, including Bob (Sue) Berndt and his companion Buddy. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Jenny Arneson officiating. A time to gather will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until the time of service. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Gene to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue, 1602 Blossom Lane, Madison, WI 53716, and Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
The family would like to extend a special gratitude, appreciation and much love to his care providers Sara Irwin and Al Ting. Their care was extraordinary and done with such love! Thank you. Thank you to the Red team of Agrace. We are so appreciative of the care and love provided to Gene and our family during this journey. Lastly, a special thanks to Dr. Yee and the staff at Meriter- DeForest Clinic for all you have done for Gene. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
