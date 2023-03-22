March 13, 1942 - March 19, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE - Bernadine (Ann) Semmann, age 81, passed away gently, as she lived her life, on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born on March 13, 1942, in Grafton, WI, to Harry and Dorothy (Demerath) Gramoll.

Ann married Keith Kramer on August 10, 1963. They were together until his passing in 2005. She married Ronald Semmann on November 3, 2012, at St. Albert's Catholic Church. For several years, Ann was a Nursing Supervisor at UW Hospital. She continued her education by earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business, and at the age of 50, received her Master's Degree in Art History, graduating with Honors. For more than twenty years she was a docent for the Elvehjem and Chazen Art Museums. Ann was the manager of the Sun Prairie Public Library Bookstore for the last couple decades. She was a recognized for her tireless volunteer work by several organizations. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid genealogist and art historian. She had a strong interest in environmental preservation.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Ron; two daughters: Kari (Richard) Kramer and Teresa (Kenny) Kim; five grandchildren: Jack, Hannah, Naomi, Zachary and Elizabeth; four sisters: Mary (Jim) Lewens, Judie (Tony) Geller, Pat (Paul) Miller, Jackie (Kevin) Pape; a brother Harry (Lisa) Grammoll, Jr.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition, she survived by Ron's children: Cindi Semmann, Tim (Lisa) Semmann; daughter-in-law, Beverly (Marc), Mike (Joleen) Semmann; and Ron's grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Keith, Steven Semmann; great-nephew, Quinlan Miller; and great-niece, Bella Pape.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Dr., Sun Prairie, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A private, family burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation or Groundswell Conservancy.

Every day with Ann was a gift to her Family and Friends.