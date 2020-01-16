Berliner, Kenneth Michael

MADISON — Kenneth Michael Berliner, or just Michael to his friends, passed away in his sleep last Sunday, Jan. 12, at Lake Mills Health Services. He was 77 years old.
Michael was born in Australia, but grew up in Madison, Wis. He later served in the military, was married and had a daughter, Sarah, who survives him.
His interests spanned a diverse range from politics to short wave radio to theological study, but he was most passionate about recovery and his friends in AA. He was resolutely committed to both. Doggedly working the twelve steps, holding himself accountable even when continuing to take a fearless personal inventory was painful and the admission of being wrong humbling, he carried on. Those of us who walked with him will always remember how he could be intensely vulnerable, bitingly sarcastic, hilariously observant, zealously loyal or just plain shocking, all in the span of about two and a half minutes. We will never, ever forget him.
A few months ago, as he reflected on his life, he said, “I wish I would have loved more. All my life has been hiding behind fences.” As he lived these last years, he loved more and pulled down those fences in his own inimitable style and with an often mischievous twinkle in his eye.
It is fair to say he found peace with the God with whom he had been having a running argument for a long span.
Michael’s memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at MADISON SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 910 Femrite Drive, Monona. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the service starting at 5 p.m. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
