Berkich, John A.

WAUNAKEE - John A. Berkich, 89, of Waunakee passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born in Waukesha on May 14, 1930, to Anthony and Anna (Valenick) Berkich.
He married his beautiful wife Rosemary Meinholz in Lawndale, Calif. on July 2, 1955. They had 64 wonderful years of marriage and have been lifelong members of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. John served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Following his service he was employed at Wisconsin Telephone for 36 years and retired in 1992. He was a member of the Waunakee American Legion Post 360 and the VFW.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Rose; two sons, Michael, Daniel (Jill); three daughters, Carol (Michael) Miller; Paula (Thomas) Feckler; Rose (John) Flitz; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Angelo, Samuel, Joseph; and a sister, Lucille Kelliher; and grandson Sam Berkich and daughter-in-law Mary.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Trunk K, Ashton. Reverend Chris Gernetzke will officiate the service. Friends are invited to the visitation at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. A reception will follow in the School Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 7121 County Trunk K, Ashton, Wis.
WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, Wis. (608) 849-4513