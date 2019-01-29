MADISON - Doris Berghahn passed away peacefully at her home in Madison, on Jan. 25, 2019, after a short fight against cancer, she was with her family. Doris was born in Wesel, Germany on Aug. 4, 1939. Her parents, Käthe and Gottfried Beyer, raised four children, Annette, Peter (Ulla), Dieter and Gottfried (Maria). After the war, Doris trained in physical therapy at the University of Münster. After graduation, she pursued an interest in using dance as therapy for patients in psychiatric units. She met Klaus in Düsseldorf, while in high school. From walks along the Rhine, a lifelong love affair ensured.
After college, Klaus moved to Münster, where he completed his Ph.D. They were married in 1967, and a short time later emigrated to Madison, with the intent to stay only a few years; for 52 years they remained in Madison. Their son, Marcus, was born a little more than a year after they arrived in Madison.
Doris never stopped learning, pursuing many diverse interests in art, literature, and women's rights. She worked as a docent at the Chazen Museum of Art, volunteered at a shelter for victims of domestic violence, taught German, and marched in support of women's reproductive rights. All the while, she supported Klaus in his 43-year university career. She was always conversant in the subjects of Klaus's writing, often providing editorial assistance to him. And, in many aspects of his life, she was his voice of reason. Together with Klaus, she enjoyed traveling, including when he was teaching in Germany, Israel, China, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and California.
One of her greatest joys was being Oma. The limits of her love for Johannes and Kaia knew no bounds. In all parts of her life she brought compassion, love, and generosity.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 63 years, Klaus; her son, Marcus (Laura); two grandchildren, Johannes and Kaia; and her siblings, Peter and Annette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Käthe and Gottfried; and two brothers, Dieter and Gottfried.
Doris and her family wish to thank everyone whose compassion allowed her to be at home and with her family. A private reception to celebrate Doris's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Agrace HospiceCare.