Berggren, Donald "Don"

MADISON - Donald "Don" Berggren, who grew up on Chicago's South Side and lived for 45 years in Flossmoor, Ill., died July 26, 2020, in Madison, Wis. He was 88.

He is survived by his wife, Sabina, his daughter, Andrea (Kyle MacMillan), his son, Mark (Julie) and his grandson, Auden Berggren. After graduating from Hirsch High School in 1949, he earned a Bachelor's degree at Monmouth College in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army for two years. Don worked for several Chicago banks, including the former Harris Bank, and National Boulevard Bank.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

