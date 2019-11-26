MADISON - James Bergeman, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born on Sept. 11, 1931, in Madison, the son of Harold and Iva (Coleman) Bergeman. James married MaryLou Bambrough on March 17, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa.

James is survived by his wife, MaryLou; sons, Jim Jr., John (Linda) and Jerry (Barb); daughters, Sue (Jim) Mohr, Peggy (Mike) Hariu and Jill Hagerty (John Coyle); 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Stoflet; brother, Harold (Judy) Bergeman; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Reinke; brother-in-law, Merlin Stoflet; and nephew, Harold Bergeman Jr.

A funeral service with military honors will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, with the Rev. Lex Liberatore presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

