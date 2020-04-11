Bergeland, Russell Clayton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BROOKLYN - Russell Clayton Bergeland, age 64, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born in Madison on Oct. 14, 1955, the first child of Ralph and Anita (Smith) Bergeland. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1974.

Russell spent his life farming and working with animals. He farmed with his Grandma Smith in Brooklyn, where they raised cattle and crops until her death in 2002. He then worked for Marshall Farms custom planting and harvesting. He was an avid horseman and loved working with and training them. He enjoyed being outdoors and giving wagon rides with his horse team. Russell never hesitated to help his friends with chores if they needed it. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Russell is survived by his mother, Anita of Brooklyn; siblings, Tracy Bergeland of New Glarus, Reid (Wendy) of Brooklyn, and Eliot (Michelle) of Brooklyn; and his nieces, Taylor, Katie, Grace, Ava, and Claire. He was preceded in death by father, Ralph.

The family deeply appreciates the wonderful care given to Russell by Rhonda and Dennis LaFlash. They made his illness much easier for all of us, especially Russell.

A private burial was held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Brooklyn. A celebration of Russell’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

