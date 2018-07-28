MOUNT HOREB / MADISON—Marshall L. Berg, age 87, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Sunday July 22, 2018, at Capitol Lakes Health Care in Madison, Wis. He was born in Turlock, Calif. on March 21, 1931, to Harry and Ruth (Dalander) Berg. He graduated from Turlock High School, earned his undergraduate degree from U.C. Berkley and masters degree from Golden Gate University. Marshall was an educator at heart, teaching at California State Stanislaus, and had rich history at LCC University in Lithuania for nine years. Accomplished at accounting, he owned several CPA firms in California as well as Mount Horeb.
Social and active described him, as he was deeply involved in Rotary International in California and Wisconsin, Vassa and Sons of Norway. He loved everything Swedish and baked goods from Sjolinds in Mount Horeb. As a committed member of Blackhawk Church he was involved with the senior and greeting ministries.
Survivors include his children, Elisabeth Berg and Andrew Berg of California; his cousin, Ron Tornell of California; nieces, Rebekah (Ludwig) Simmet and Hildegard Eliason of Wisconsin; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Middleton, Wis., with Pastor Bill Minser officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blackhawk Church. The Ellestad Camacho Funeral Home, 500 N. 8th St., Mount Horeb, is serving the family.