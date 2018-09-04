STOUGHTON—Joyce E. Berg, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Skaalen Home in Stoughton. She was born July 19, 1930, in Stoughton, to the late Leonard and Laura Leikness (Putnam). She married Walter Berg on Nov. 12, 1950, in Stoughton, and together they owned and operated Berg’s Tavern for many years. Joyce later retired from Skaalen Home after 25 years.
Joyce is survived by her three children, Jeffrey Berg, Susan (Dennis) Klawes and Julie Berg, all of Stoughton; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lela Leikness and Kay Leikness; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Berg; and three sisters, Audrey Cich, Joan Broughton, and Nancy Anderson; and three brothers, Howard Leikness, Glen Leikness and Robert Leikness.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at SKAALEN HOME CHAPEL, 400 N. Morris St. Stoughton with the Rev. James Koza presiding. A luncheon will follow at Skaalen Home. Burial will be at Eastside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Skaalen on Monday.
