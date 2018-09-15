LIVINGSTON - Gerald P. "Jerry" Berg, age 72, died peacefully on Friday morning Sept. 14, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, with his daughters by his side. Jerry was born on Nov. 10, 1945, the son of Margaret and Carl Berg. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1965. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and when honorably discharged, worked in construction the rest of his life.
Jerry was united in marriage to Patricia Cook on Aug. 16, 1969, at the St. Thomas Catholic Church in Montfort. Together they had four daughters, Kristy (Dave) Scoville of Blanchardville, Tracy Berg of Oshkosh, Tammy (Ray Prescher) of Livingston and Jody (Troy Ruland) of Mazomanie; six grandchildren, Paul Scoville, Jacob Scoville (Samantha Roth), Emily (Jake) Joseph, Ray Ray Prescher, Rhetta Ruland and Harker Ruland; and his furry companion, Bandit.
He was employed with Cleary Buildings for 30 years, until his retirement in 2016. While at Cleary, he had many years where he earned honors in the Million Dollar Club, earning trips that allowed Jerry and Pat to travel. Jerry loved his family, especially enjoying the time he spent with his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to fish, hunt, and garden. He loved being in the woods morel hunting and berry picking. Jerry enjoyed reading and watching Western novels and movies and had a lifetime love of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.
Jerry is survived by his children and grandchildren; sisters, Virginia (Bill) Reynolds of Mineral Point, Sharon Meylor of Belmont and Henrietta (Dave) Nyhus of Blanchardville; brother, David (Shaya) Berg of Dodgeville; brother-in-law, Wesley Vickers of Janesville; mother-in-law, Bernadine Cook; brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg (Beth) Cook, Linda (Alan) Lorenz, Rita (John) Rice, Brenda (Rich) Williams and Gerard Cook; special nephew, Scott Berg; along with many other nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; parents, Margaret and Carl Berg; sister, Diane Vickers; two brothers, Gene and Wayne Berg; brother-in-law, Tom Meylor; and his father-in-law, Roscoe Cook.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the SOMAN-LARSON FUNERAL HOME in Montfort. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at the LAST CHANCE SALOON in Rewey. A burial of the cremated remains will be at a later date in the Rock Church Cemetery, rural Livingston. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.