MADISON - Donna Jean Loretta (Fernan) Berg, age 91, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Tender Reflections. She was born on May 25, 1927, in Madison, the daughter of Thomas and Ann (Rubbert) Fernan. Donna lived in Madison her entire life. She graduated from Madison East High in 1945. She married Vernon (Ole) Berg in April of 1960.
Donna was an industrious hardworking woman. She was very involved in the community and loved spending her time volunteering for many different organizations such as the Eagles Club, Free Clothing Center and American Red Cross. In her free time, Donna enjoyed playing Bridge and she was very athletic. She especially loved playing golf.
Donna was active at the Y and was a member of SAS. She would plan all the Sunday afternoon walks and would have her name mentioned in the paper as the woman to contact to join along. Donna had a wonderful sense of humor and could make a special connection with anyone she met.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Suzy (Vern) Richmond; siblings, Elaine Havey, Tom (Marlys) Fernan, Roberta (Rawley) Wharton, Deacon Jack Fernan, Jim Fernan and Sharon Henry; and many loving nieces and nephews. We are especially indebted to her two nieces, Maureen Gates for all her compassionate care and companionship, and Linda Drake for all she has done. She was preceded in death by her husband; father; mother, Ann Rubbert; siblings, Corrine, Al, Patricia, Ed, and Janet; and four half-siblings, Mary, Bill, Marcella, and Peg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 4 p.m., on Friday March 1, 2019, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of Mass on Friday.
Memorials may be made in Donna's name to Heartland Hospice. A special thank you to the staff at Tender Reflection for their compassionate care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.