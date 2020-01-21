Berg, Betty Ellen

WAUNAKEE - Betty Ellen Berg, age 63, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in Reedsburg, the daughter to Durlin and Marcella (Rusch) Behn.

Betty will be dearly missed by her husband, Eugene; daughters, Erin (Dan) McMahon of Lake Mills and Allison (Marc) Schweiger of Sun Prairie; and seven grandchildren.

A Celebration of Betty’s life and victory in Christ will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 6815 Schneider Rd., Middleton. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

