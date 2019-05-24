MADISON - Joyce J. Berdal passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born in Sextonville, Wis., to the late Bernard and Ethel (Francois) Wood. Joyce graduated from De Forest High School, class of 1951. She worked as a bookkeeper for Schoep's Ice Cream Co. and for Kayser Motors. On July 29, 1963, she was united in marriage to Raymond Berdal.
Since they enjoyed traveling, Ray and Joyce's lives took them to Germany, France, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Washington, D.C. After returning to Wisconsin for a brief time, they then returned to Silver Spring, Md., for the next 10 years. In 1984, they returned to Madison, to care for Joyce's parents.
Over the years, Joyce's hobbies have included traveling, gardening, reading, knitting, crocheting, and playing Euchre at the Monona Senior Center and Goodman Community Center. She also enjoyed taking day trips with the Theater Bus for many years, along with volunteering for the Theater Bus.
Joyce is preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 49 years, Ret. SMSGT Ray Berdal; brothers, Gerald (Elnora) Wood and Ret. Warrant Officer U.S. Army Norman (Maria) Wood; nephew, Wilfried Wood of the Alaskan National Guard; and niece, Rosmary Wood Arndt.
Joyce wishes to thank her wonderful neighbors, whom she called her "guardian angels," for looking after her. She would also like to thank all those she has met over the years that enriched her life along the way.
This was Joyce's motto, "Time for kindness. Time for giving. Time for friendship. And happy living." Joyce is finally joining her family at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, and per her request, no services will be held. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.