COLUMBUS - Alvin E. Benzine age 103, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Alvin was born Sept. 5, 1915, in Wisconsin, the son of William and Ida (Leistikow) Benzine. He was united in marriage to the love of his life and best friend, Dorothy Ritter on May 4, 1943, at St. John's Church in Doylestown. Alvin left school at the age of 14 to find work. He started farming as a hired hand on the Wuethrich farm in the township of Otsego. It was there that he learned his passion for farming which he maintained throughout his life. It was also where he met the love of his life, Dorothy.
Alvin joined the U.S. Army in December of 1941. He trained in antiaircraft artillery at Camp Wallace in Galveston County, Texas. He spent time at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and Bayonne, N.J., and ultimately ended up at Fort Pepperrell, Newfoundland. Alvin was discharged from the Army in 1945 at the end of World War II.
He returned to Columbus where he farmed for many years. In addition to his passion of farming, Alvin was also a sports enthusiast. His favorite team was his Cubs! He was happy to finally see his Cubs win the World Series in 2016. Alvin was a talented baseball player himself, he played with various teams around the area.
He also enjoyed his weekly league night of bowling with friends and family. Alvin also enjoyed playing cards and was an avid euchre player. He would never turn down a chance to play a game of euchre and was still playing up to the end.
In 1966, Alvin had hip surgery which required him to use crutches for the remainder of his life. However, it did not stop him from enjoying his passion. He worked in tobacco by maintaining the beds, planting and stripping. He also helped his sons, working in the fields driving tractor. Alvin was still doing field work at the age of 100! He was also able to enjoy many fishing trips to Canada with his cousins.
Alvin was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served for many years on the Church Council. Alvin was a man of strong faith, understanding the love and everlasting grace of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Most important to Alvin, was his family. He was a wonderful husband; father; grandfather; great-grandfather; great-great-grandfather and friend.
Alvin is survived by his children, Steven (Gloria) Benzine of Madison, Stuart (Cathy) Benzine of Columbus, Stanley (Debbie) Benzine of Otsego, Sharon E. Bubolz of Rio, and Sheldon (Jeana) Benzine of Fall River; a brother, Donald Benzine of Windsor; 14 grandchildren, who meant the world to him; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many dear friends and relatives. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy of 67 years; son-in-law, David Bubolz; great-grandson, Alex Bubolz; his brothers, Raymond and Wilbur; and his sister, Emma.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Doylestown, with the Rev. Tim Gumm officiating. Interment will follow at Otsego Cemetery. A luncheon will follow after the internment at the Otsego Town Hall. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio, and on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Angels Loving Care, the staff at Randolph Health Services and a very special thank you to the Beaver Dam Hospice Care for their loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.