SUN PRAIRIE - Darlene "Judy" Benz, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Sun Prairie. She was born to Joseph and Gerda (Hermanson) Mickelson on Jan. 21, 1939, on the family farm in Sun Prairie. She married Jerome Benz on Jan. 18, 1958, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
Judy was a very kind and giving person, who always had a smile and a thank you. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and volunteered her time to many local organizations throughout her life. Judy was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, and worked over 25 years as a personal banker retiring from M & I Bank.
She is survived by two children, Jill (Michael) Schultz of Sun Prairie and Bryan (Sally) Benz of Evansville; three grandchildren, Bryce Benz, and Pyper and Aslyn Schultz; two sisters, Norma Birkinbine and JoAnn (Tom) Loftus; and brothers-in-law, Don Johnson and Hank Pulsfus. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Gerry Johnson and Lori Siegert-Pulsfus.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie. Pastor Tim Hansen will preside. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. Private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Agrace HospiceCare, or the charity of your choice. A special thank you to all friends, family and staff of New Perspective who gave extra love and support.