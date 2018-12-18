FITCHBURG—Annette L. Bentley, age 65, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on May 23, 1953, in Fort Riley, Kan., the daughter of Thomas and Mildred “Boots” (Fox) Streb. Annette graduated from La Follette High School in Madison and an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Milwaukee. She married Michael Bentley on April 1, 1978, at St. Paul’s University Catholic Church in Madison.
Annette cherished spending time with her grandchildren and loved to joke around and laugh deeply. She loved music, especially smooth jazz and Bob Marley. Annette was a caregiver at heart with a gentle touch, and frequently took in family members who were in hard times. She enjoyed going on trips to Ho Chunk Casino with her husband and playing the slots. Annette battled both Multiple Sclerosis and Fibromyalgia for 25 years.
Annette is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Andrew (Elizabeth) and Louis (Carley) Bentley; grandchildren, Sadie, Devon, Luca, and Booker Bentley; father, Thomas; brother, Tom Streb Jr.; and sisters, Lesa (Mike) Olson, Denise and Natalie Streb. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred “Boots”; and good friend, Sylvester “Bubbles” Yoakum.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the following nonprofits that were special to Annette: National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org), Global Health Corps (ghcorps.org) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
