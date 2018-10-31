Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Elvira E. Benter, age 98, passed away on Oct. 28, 2018, at Avalon Assisted Living Community in Madison.

A visitation will be at KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME, 301 N. Walnut St., Mayville, on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of her funeral at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Pastor John Swanson from Bethel will preside. Burial near her parents will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church (the River Church) in rural Mayville, where many of her siblings and their families were members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison or the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For condolences, please visit www.koepsellfh.com.

Benter, Elvira E.
