APPLETON—Kay Ann Benotsch, 74, died peacefully Nov. 7, 2018, at The Bridges of Appleton nursing home. Kay was born Oct. 15, 1944, to Don and Sharleen (Feuling) Zentner.
She grew up in the Pheasant Branch area of Middleton, with two of her brothers and two cousins, who were almost like sisters. Two younger siblings, a brother and a sister, came along later. Kay was smart and clever, with a sense of humor. Playing gin rummy, she had the unnerving ability to declare “Gin!” having never rearranged her cards to put together books and runs. She graduated from Middleton High School in 1962. She attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Oshkosh, and graduated as an R.N. in 1965.
Kay settled in the Fox River Valley. She married Edward Benotsch on Feb. 5, 1966, and later divorced, after raising two caring and intelligent sons. Kay was a brilliant nurse, employed for many years by St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. Chronic illness forced Kay to leave nursing and retire early. Kay had a lifelong love of reading. Mystery novels were her favorite, but she also enjoyed biographies and other writing. Agatha Christie and Sue Grafton were among her favorite authors.
Kay is survived by her sons, Eric, his wife, Lusanna, and his son, Keenyn, and Matt, his wife, Jessica, and his son, Eddie; and by her siblings, Keith, Kirk and Diane. She is also survived by two nephews, one niece, and five cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Dean; and one niece.
A private family gathering will celebrate Kay’s life, at a later date. If you wish to honor Kay’s memory, we suggest you follow and support your local library by donating time, money or books.