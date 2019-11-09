MARSHALL - Patricia J. Bennett age 89 passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Home Again Living Assisted surrounded by her immediate family. She was raised in Ely, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil and Margaret (Clark) Looney. Pat attended the University of Iowa for 2 years prior to marrying Donald Burgess. They settled in Marshall where they farmed for 10 years and raised 4 children. She married Gene Bennett in 1973. Pat worked at Webcrafters in Madison many years prior to retirement. She enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, gardening, shopping, collecting antiques, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family. Pat is survived by her children, Ken Burgess, Barb (Cliff) Albedyll, and Becky (Roger) Wheeler. Grandchildren, Jeff (Jessie) Albedyll, Erin (Ross) Ryan, Mark (Andrea Johnson) Klubertanz, Matthew Klubertanz, Clayton Klubertanz, great-granddaughter Grace, and her brother Clark (Sue) Looney. Proceeding her in death were her parents, husband Gene, and daughter Lynda. Mom, we will miss your love, guidance in life, laughter and sense of humor. Thank you to Swifthaven staff in Edgerton, special thank you to the staff at Home Again Living Assisted, and Agrace Hospice Care. Per Pat’s wishes no services will be held. Donations in her name can be sent to Alzheimer’s Association or Agrace Hospice.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Wisconsin-born Don Ameche , versatile leading man of 1930s and '40s films whose comeback in the 1980s climaxed with an Oscar as supporting actor in ``Cocoon,'' has died of prostate cancer. He was 85.
Funeral Homes
920-356-1900
Welcome to Chapel of the Archangels! Welcome to Chapel of the Archangels, your one-stop wedding & event center destination! Located in Be…