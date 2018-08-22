MADISON—Norris J. Bennett, age 50, entered Heaven, following a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Sept. 10, 1967. Norris enjoyed spending time with his family, and assisted, as an in-home caregiver for his mother. An avid motorcyclist, he rode up until a few weeks ago. Norris enjoyed jamming with fellow guitarist friends and hanging out and playing cards with good friends, Jason, Nicki and Valerie. He also enjoyed tending to his flower beds, and loved finding pink flamingos in the lawn that neighbors had placed. A lover of animals, his numerous pets over the years included fish, cats, dogs and lastly his Bearded Dragon, Lister.
Norris will be sadly missed by his devoted mother, Pamela; his loving sisters, Stephanie (Harlan) Ott and Connie (Robert) Geishirt; nephews, Blaine (Maren) Ott, Jared (Kelly) Ott, Justin (Jessica) Lathrop and Ryan Bennett; nieces, Megan Link and Lindsay Bennett; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Bennett; and his brother, Arnold Bennett II.
A memorial service will be held at AGRACE HOSPICECARE, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, in the Johnson Dining Room, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Visitation will be held at AGRACE HOSPICECARE, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the family or to Agrace HospiceCare. Thank you, to the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420