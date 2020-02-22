Bennett, Michael "Mac" Frederic

MADISON - Michael “Mac” Frederic Bennett, age 99, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Madison, Wis. He was in his own home, the house he built with his family and friends, the home he shared with his beloved wife, Beatrice (Beady), the home they raised their family in.
Mac was born Sept. 7, 1920, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Fred and Florence (McSherry) Bennett. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1939. He married Beatrice “Beady” Steinbach in 1943. Mac enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946. Shortly after discharge, he started working at the City of Madison Water Utility, until retirement in 1985.
Mac is survived by his children, Charles (Kathleen) Bennett, Michael (Paula) Bennett, Kenneth (Marilyn) Bennett, and Jean (Moe Sweeney) Bennett; his grandchildren, John (Lisa) Bennett, Kristine (Michael) Gename, James Bennett, Samantha (Deny) Hurm, Tony (Jennee) Studer, and Annie Studer; great-grandchildren, William, Colin and Jack Gename, Aubrey and Ellie Hurm.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice; son, Donald; and his daughter-in-law, Jamie. Also, his brothers and sisters; Marcy (“Ole”) Olson, Thomas “Ralph” (Norma) Bennett, Florence “Bud” (Charles) Carey, and Darlene (John) Ammerman.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bennett Family would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Bud and Judy Mick, Tina Yao, and Tom Dellinger for the love and laughter you gave to Mac’s life.
Thank you, Tom Knoebel, we are forever grateful for all that you did.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, Wis., with Father Joji Allam officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service. Burial will follow at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY in Madison, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wis. Public Radio Membership Services or Edgewood High School Annual Fund.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
608-249-8257