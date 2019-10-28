SHAWANO—Jane Marie Ford Bennett, age 66, passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 with her loving husband by her side following a courageous battle with metastatic melanoma. Jane was born on Jan. 14, 1953 in Shawano, Wis. to Leland and Borgny (Bruland) Ford. She and G. Cortez Bennett were united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1994 at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, Wis. She was a graduate of Horicon High School and MATC and worked the last 22 years as a Senior Grade Recorder at The UW Law School.
Jane is remembered as being a tireless, kind, smart, efficient and cheerful colleague. In 2018 the UW Law School faculty awarded Jane with their Unsung Hero’s Award. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, always there with a helping hand, advice, a shoulder to cry on, or a reprimand if called for! With her generous heart, Jane would readily cook up a meal, bake cookies or pies as needed, or go off on a shopping spree to buy gifts. Jane had the voice of an angel and loved to sing; she made the best of any situation and always looked at life with a positive outlook.
Jane is survived by her husband, G. Cortez; she was ”Mama Jane” to step-sons, Cortez (fiancée Dawn) and Curtis (Jennifer); Grandma Jane to Monique, Nigel (fiancée Rachel), Isaiah, Jaden and Jasmine; and great-grandma Jane to Avyanna, Ry’Kia, Amiyah, Olivia and Ezra. She also leaves behind siblings, Kathleen (William) Brewer, Karen (Donald) Krajeck, Robert (Linda) Ford, and Susan (Peter) Oechsner; also sisters-in-law, Margaret Jefferson and Treva King; along with many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant niece, Amber Oechsner.
A celebration of life will be held at Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Rd, Madison, Wis. on November 1st at 12:00 pm with Pastor Robert Neubert officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the UW Law School for their kind gifts of friendship, meals and support during her illness; UW Hospitals, Capitol Lakes Rehab, the Agrace Magenta team and Good People for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Annshope.org