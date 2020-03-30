Bennett, Edward C.

Ed was unnaturally kind, patient, and calm. His sons witnessed when he would smash his thumb with a hammer, and he would just say, “Nuts!” When his children were in trouble, he and Arlene would set them down on the couch and after an excruciating pause, he would calmly express disappointment in themselves, as parents. His children longed for a punishment that would let them feel punished and move on, instead they were nudged to look inside and learn something.

Ed had a wisdom that came from a simple way of being. He saw no reason to dwell on the negative. He saw all kinds of reasons to enjoy life and connection. He avoided conflict, and when it was necessary to be involved with conflict, he was unwaveringly respectful. He did not ultimately care what others thought of him. When asked why he didn’t care, he would shrug and say, “Why would I?” When asked, "Do you believe in God and heaven?", Dad, responded softly, “Why wouldn’t I?” He rode a refurbished bicycle to work most sunny days. It had a four inch thick seat. He would ride and wave, and claimed every day that the seat was his throne. Ed was not simple, but his way of life and his way of being was so uncomplicated because he was not confused by how to handle daily events and life. He was an Ambassador of Equanimity. He embodied Annie Dillard’s wisdom, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives...” He was kind and generous. He always met meanness and ignorance with loving kindness, and above all, patience. He had some fun. He believed life is good.