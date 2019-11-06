RICE LAKE—Carol Raye Bennett, age 77 died Tuesday Sept. 17th 2019, at Lexington Medical Center Lexington, S.C. from complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
She was born Jan. 3 1942, in Rice Lake, Wis. to Earl and Ruth (Jesse) Lewis.
Carol was an obedient daughter, sharing sister, loving wife, attentive mother, crafty grandmother, polio survivor, dedicated genealogist, cosmetologist and avid gardener.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bruce; her son, Brett and wife, Dana (Wellens), son, Daniel and wife, Rebecca (Cress); grandchildren, Goldie, Beau, Seth and Freya.
She also leaves to mourn her death four sisters, JoAnne, Marilyn, Faye and Justine.
A memorial service will be held at The Horace Williams House, Chapel Hill, N.C., Nov. 9, 2019 at 12 p.m.
There will also be a northern celebration of life in Wisconsin at Olbrich Gardens Atrium on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m.