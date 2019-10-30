Benish, George William

WISCONSIN DELLS - George William Benish passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by his wife and children. George passed away unexpectedly on his way home from his annual grouse hunting trip in Park Falls, Wis. George was born on Aug. 15, 1954, to George Albert and Caryl (Kennedy) Benish in Madison, Wisconsin. George was a free spirit and lived life his way. He graduated from Madison West High School in 1972, and shortly after took an adventurous cross-country trip with his friends landing in California.
George was a jack of all trades and master of none, but his favorite job was at the junkyard tearing vehicles apart. He held various jobs over the years including a short-order cook, mechanic, fertilizer mixer, LP delivery person, Plant Manager, and Real Estate Broker including current Owner of DG Realty LLC. George married Carol Mita, it ended in divorce. George's career took him to Oxford, Wis. where he managed the local Thermogas plant and his love of water and swimming brought him to live on Deep Lake. George met his wife Delores, whom he married nine years later on Jan. 9, 1998. George made a career of real estate for many years even into his retirement. He is a member of the Leaky Boot Club. George and Delores owned and operated Coon's Deep Lake Campground & Mobile Home Park until December 2016, when they sold the business to "retire".
George enjoyed serving on the Oxford Fire District Board, Jackson Town Board as a Supervisor and later Chairman until July 2018, when he became ill with Legionnaire's disease and his health made his decision to resign. In his youth, George's free time was often spent playing horseshoes and bowling in leagues at his favorite local watering holes. Peace and tranquility most often came from spending time in the great outdoors in nature. His biggest adventure was riding the freight trains through the West and stopping off at Real Hobo Camps where he learned so many of life's important lessons. Grouse hunting with brother David & friends every fall around the Park Falls area was a favorite tradition. His favorite escape was always found 'Up North' and in 1999, purchased the Cabin with family. Over the years, he enjoyed hunting, hiking, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and UTVing.
In his later years, his solace was found listening to the gentle waves of the ocean crash the shore on vacations with Delores. George loved to read and was most often found with a book in his hands, reclining, reading his favorite science fiction fantasy. After moving from the campground, George found great joy in gardening and harvesting his crop throughout the summer, picking berries with Grandkids and then making jelly and muffins. While George didn't have any children of his own, his stepchildren and grandchildren were a highlighted love of his life. It made his heart smile when they asked for a tractor ride until they got too big to sit on his lap and then he taught them each to drive the tractor and ATV. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren learn a work ethic at the campground, from mowing to using a trimmer and then teaching them to split wood with a maul. He found great pleasure in beginning to teach Nathan how to repair lawnmowers and ATVs. He enjoyed hearing the grandkids stories and jokes, helping to celebrate their life's special moments. A favorite life lesson came from his oldest grandson Jacob when George was told, "... but you gotta try Grandpa". That lesson helped him overcome many challenges in his last years.
He is survived by the love of his life, and soul mate of 21 years Delores Rockwell Benish; stepchildren, Scott and Emilie Rockwell, ElizaBeth Hendricksen, and Jeremy Hendricksen. He is further survived by six grandchildren, Jacob, Ryan, Nathan and Lauren Rockwell, and Cody and Brayden Hendricksen. Aunt Jean and Uncle Ted Hasbrook; siblings, Bob (Carol) Benish, David (Judy) Benish, Tom (Lisa) Benish, Susan (Bill) Santner, II; favorite nephew, Pat (Natalie) Benish. Nephews and niece: Bill (Stacy) Santner III, Albert Benish, Chad (Wendy) Gasca, Ryan Gasca, Samara (Stefan) Calderon, and Barth (Julia) Zarrilli; great-niece/nephews, Elizabeth Gasca, Andrew (Taylor) Gasca, Eric, Carter, Tyler, Caiden and Trent Zarrilli and Rocky and Brock Benish; sister and brothers-in-law, Diane Elderkin, Donna (Ned) Wood, Dennis (Marion) Coon, and Duane (Holly) Coon. He is survived by best friends, Eric Nordbeck and LeRoy Schultz; and longtime friends, Dan, Buck, Jim and a host of others too many to mention. George was preceded in death by his parents, George Albert and Caryl Benish; his grandparents; special cousin, aunt Bea Tormey; his brother-in-law, Ed Elderkin; and his favorite labradors companions, Cal and Sam. The family would like to thank Dr. Martinek and staff of Marshfield Medical Center Surgical ICU Dept. for the outstanding care you gave George. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. a service to follow, at ROSEBERRY'S FUNERAL HOME in Friendship, Wis. Roseberry's are assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences. Interment will follow at a later date at Davis Corners Cemetery. In lieu flowers, please make a donation to the ALS Association. www.roseberrys.com