Benisch, Sandra E.

COLUMBUS/BLACK EARTH - Sandra E. Benisch age 80, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on April 14, 1939, in Davenport, IA to Arthur and Elfrida (Nygaard) Larson. She married Harold Benisch on May 28, 1960, in East Bristol. Sandy worked for the DNR for five years as a receptionist and switch board operator. She enjoyed playing cribbage and euchre. She loved music, dancing, and cooking and baking for her family, especially her grandchildren. Sandy was always happy and upbeat, but her last two years at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth were perhaps the happiest time in recent memory. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Christian Mothers in East Bristol. Survivors include her four daughters Catherine (Melvin Jr.) Yasick of Mazomanie, Nancy (Richard) Duerst of Palm Coast FL, Susan Reuter (Ron Cutrell) of Middleton, and Karen (Ken) Kidrick of Chehalis WA; six grandchildren Jeff Yasick, Dan (Ellie) Yasick, Andy (Lacey) Yasick, Ben Reuter, Matt Reuter, and Kyle Benisch; four great-grandchildren Jordan Reuter, Taylar Reuter, Carson Yasick and Ary Yasick; one sister Virjeanne (Dick) Brown of Gays Mills; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold in 2017; brother Jim Larson; a sister-in-law Carol Larson; half-sister Marian Stein and her husband Frank; and half-brother Don "Bud" Larson and his wife Violet. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Bristol. Rev. Vincent Brewer will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Doctor Janelle Hupp and Heartland Country Village for their excellent care of Sandy these past few years.