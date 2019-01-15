SUN PRAIRIE - Jerome R. Benisch died on Jan. 13, 2019, two days before his 93rd birthday, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona. He was born at home on Jan. 15, 1926, in a farm house in York Township Dane County, to Oscar and Florence (Lessner) Benisch. He lived his youth in East Bristol. He married the love of his life Mary Denstedt in 1948, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church and they were married for 60 years. He was a devoted member of the church.
They lived in Sun Prairie. He worked for Renks seed corn for 20 years and Manville/Eastex Packaging Company for 25 years. After retirement, he worked at Steve's Wholesale, and retired from being a crossing guard after 13 years at age 90.
He belonged to the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He was thoughtful, kind and never missed sending a birthday card. He and Mary enjoyed playing cards, bingo, dancing, watching the Packers and Badgers play, and family vacations.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra (Ron) Kreul, Sue (Randy) Hanson and Diana (Alex) Mylonas, son-in-law, Bob Miller; six grandchildren, Jennifer Rodriguez (Justin), Sarah Dankert (Ed), Joe Miller (Maria), Sean Miller, Lindsay Galston, and Bryce Galston (Katie); seven great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great-step-grandchildren; and his sister, Virginia Bedner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; daughter, Sharon Miller; brothers, Willis, Donnie, LaVerne; and sisters, Rosalyn Breunig, Arlene Statz, and Delores Drunasky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 229 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary or Sun Prairie Colonial Club where he enjoyed playing bingo and having lunch.
Thank you to Agrace Hospice and Heritage Senior Living for their care of Jerry.