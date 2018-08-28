SUN PRAIRIE—Hazel M. Benisch passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, with her loving daughters and sisters by her side on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Madison. Hazel was born to Altha and Wilma (Birkett) Knapton in Madison, on March 15, 1941. She spent her childhood in Seminary Springs creating many enduring friendships and memories including her lifelong friend Bev Homburg. Her mother owned and operated Seminary Springs Bar and Grocery where Hazel and sister Bea learned the value of hard work, but quickly discovered that the bar and grocery life wasn’t for her. Hazel graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1959. She then met Donald C. Benisch and they married on June 10 1961.
Hazel worked as a supervisor at American Family Insurance for 12 years, and then took a break to raise daughters, Brenda and Jeri-Lynn while assisting Donnie at his service station. She returned to American Family Insurance as an underwriter in the mid 1980’s, retiring in 2009.
Her life with Donnie was filled with Friday night fish fries, Korbel brandy and waters at Harold’s, travel with friends including numerous cruises with her “Easy Goers” crew, and endless adventures where they shared laughter, good times and their love for each other. Sadly, Donnie passed in 2003.
Hazel was generous, good-hearted, easy going, a lifetime Packers and Badgers fan, and loved a good sale. She instilled many values in her daughters including a strong work ethic, treating others with respect, self-responsibility, giving back to others, and the unconditional love of family and closest friends. If she knew you, then you received one of her written cards for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, sympathies, sickness or any other reason. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Hazel, a breast cancer survivor, savored life and never wasted a moment. Her interests included gardening, reading, decorating for the holidays, attending movies, Saturdays with her Easy Landing’s family, catching up with friends, her cherished westies, and sharing her travel adventures with her daughter and closest companion Brenda.
Hazel is survived by her daughters, Brenda Benisch and Jeri-Lynn Waller (Dave Sedor); sisters, Bea Helmke, Janette (Rodney) Latham, and Donna (Bill) Petri; brother-in-law, Jerome Benisch; sisters-in-law, Virginia Bedner, Shirley Benisch and Betty Benisch; and large extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; sisters, Bernice and Clara Knapton; son-in-law, Jon Waller; and brother-in-law, Darrell Helmke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, Father Grant Thies will preside. A visitation will be from 12-noon until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be held at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. Celebration of Hazel’s life will follow at the VFW, 349 S Walker Way, Sun Prairie.
“But we remember now in love, Your life from start to end, And we’re just glad we knew you, As Mother and as Friend”.—unknown author”
