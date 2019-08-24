MCFARLAND - Phyllis M. Bengry, age 96, passed away on August 17, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1923, in Lansing, Mich., the daughter of Marguerite (Bartig) Merrill and Sherman Merrill. She graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1941, where she was a class officer and president of the Girls League. She married Russell O. Bengry on February 10, 1943.
Phyllis was president of Newcomers clubs in Beloit, Wis. and Baraboo, Wis. She was a past Matron of Eastern Star, past Mother Advisor of Rainbow Girls (both in Baraboo), and past president of Out of State Star Club in Bradenton, Fla. She joined Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lansing and attended as member of several Presbyterian churches since 1942, including 1st Presbyterian Church of Waunakee. She was a member of the Woman’s Club of Madison and the East Side Madison Christian Women’s Club, and enjoyed Fun and Fitness Swim group in McFarland.
Phyllis was devoted to her family and a positive influence on everyone she encountered.
Phyllis is survived by daughter, Lynne Coller of Rockford, Ill.; sons, Harry (Mary) Bengry of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Mark (Georgiana Lowe) Bengry of McFarland. Grandchildren, Chris (Lisa) Bengry, William (Laura) Coller, Brian Bengry, Alec (Rhenna) Widerski, Jody (Jason) Pittman and Jeff (Shay) Bengry. Great-grandchildren Aiden, Xander and Jett Bengry, Christian and Payton Coller, Shaylee, Annah, Emma and Kylan Bengry, Reid, Hazel and Theo Widerski, Maggie Pittman, Zack Christianson and Ryson Bengry.
Phyllis was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Russell Bengry; a brother, Roger Merrill; and son-in-law, Bruce Coller.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at SKAALEN HOME CHAPEL, 400 N. Morris St., Stoughton with Rev. James Koza presiding. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A time for light refreshments will follow the service at Skaalen Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.