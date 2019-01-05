MADISON—Margaret L. Bender, age 105, passed away peacefully Jan. 2, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Madison. She was born to Thomas and Katherine (Stevens) Johnson on Oct. 30, 1913.
Margaret married Rolland “Bud” Bender on Nov. 30, 1932, and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage for 53 years before his death in 1985. Margaret graduated from Madison East High School in 1931. She worked for the J.C. Penney Co. for many years and retired in 1972.
Margaret is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Eunice Root and Louise Hallett; and sister-in-law, Mary L. (Richard) Keller.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
