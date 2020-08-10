Bender, Jared Andrew

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLETON – Jared Andrew Bender, 40, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 13, 2020. All knew JB had a big heart; nobody knew it wasn't healthy.

Jared graduated from Middleton High School in 1999, and went on to Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia, graduating with a B.A. in 2003. Jared joined Geek Squad in 2005. From there he went on to Berbee/TDS until he joined the Wisconsin Technology Service Bureau in 2010 as an IT Professional, working on website design and technical services on the Capital Assembly floor and the Risser Building. He loved his job and his coworkers.

Jared's joys were constant locker room humor with his coworkers and life-long Quakefest friends; his cats, Magic and Jasper; and his mom and dad.

Jared is survived by his parents, Michael Bender of Madison and Deborah (Gruenert) Bender of Middleton; his grandmother, Ruth Tubbs, of Plainfield, Wis.; several aunts and uncles; cousins; and a multitude of friends; and his cat, Jasper.

He is preceded in death by his stepmother, Jenifer Bender (Spahn); several grandparents; and cousins.

A celebration of life memorial will be planned as soon as the current virus situation improves. Donations may be sent to Angel's Wish Pet Adoption in Verona, Wis., or Dane County Humane Society in support of Jared's love for animals.

