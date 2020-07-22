Belzer, Benjamin Noble Metz

MADISON - Benjamin Noble Metz Belzer, 25, of Madison, formerly of La Crosse, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and Ben's wishes for everyone to be as safe as possible, a drive through visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Myric Park Main Shelter in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com