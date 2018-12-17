MCFARLAND—Leonard H. “Skip” Belstner, age 77, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, after a battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 17, 1941, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., where he enjoyed growing up on a farm. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Skip then went on to work for the State of Wisconsin, Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, and retired as The Director of White Collar Crime after 30 years of service. He married Bunny Brown in 1974. He loved to play cards, travel, genealogy, nature, and playing with his granddaughter and his dog, Lily.
He is survived by his wife Bunny; daughter, Bobbi; granddaughter, Peyton; and sister, Joanne. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie; father, Leonard; and brothers, Ronald, Rodger and Robert.
Memorials may be made in memory of Skip to Agrace HospiceCare or the U.W. Carbone Cancer Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, with the Rev. Jenny Arneson presiding. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Family and friends are invited to a meal following the services at Cress. Skip will be laid to rest at the Cold Spring Union Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
