OXFORD—Anthony “Tony” “Big Guy” Bell, age 67 of Oxford died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from Multiple Myeloma with his family by his side. He was born on Oct. 7, 1951, in Boscobel to Durward and Dorothy (Byers) Bell. Tony was raised in Steuben and attended high school in Wauzeka where he graduated in 1969. On July 3, 1971, he married his high school sweetheart, Wanda K. Lenz and together they raised their family in Madison. Tony was incredibly proud of and had unconditional love for his two daughters Amanda and Kelly.
Tony was very proud of his military service. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves out of Dodgeville in 1971, and became a combat engineer. After moving to Oxford, he joined the American Legion Post 329 in Briggsville.
Tony was employed with Crepaco in Lake Mills for 10 years. The remainder of his career was with the State of Wisconsin at the State Lottery and Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison. After retiring in 2009, Tony and Wanda purchased land outside of Oxford and when Wanda retired in 2014, they built a home and moved to “Bellhaven.” Tony spent his time outside enjoying hunting, 4-wheeling and entertaining family and friends with his new favorite micro brews.
Tony is survived by his wife, Wanda and two daughters, Mandy Bell and Kelly Bell as well as grandchildren, Michael (Simone) Bell-Perdue, Michaella Bell and Jezabel (Fur Grand Baby). He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Lola Bell-Perdue and Nova Bell; as well as brother, Tom (Barb); and brothers and sisters-in-law, Pat Bell, Cathy (Roger) Lund, Frank Lenz and Randy (Nancy) Lenz. Tony is further survived by his mother-in-law, Marge Lenz; former son-in-law, Mike Chetwood and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Greg Sr.; and his father-in-law, Frank Lenz.
A Celebration of Tony’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m,. at OXFORD VFW POST 6003, N3250 1st Drive, Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony’s name are preferred to the Badger Honor Flight, P.O. Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725. Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family.