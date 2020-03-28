Belka, Francis "Frank, Frankie" Eugene

DE FOREST — Francis “Frank, Frankie” Eugene Belka, 81, formerly of DeForest, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, as God's Will was done.

Frank was born on June 4, 1938 to Joseph and Tillie Belka, Plainfield, Wis. He worked both as a skilled welder at Metaskills, formerly in Middleton, as well as a United States Veteran in the Army and Air Force Reserves for over 30 years.

Frank was a long-legged man among men. A gentle man. A true quiet man and thinker. Besides being a provider to his family, Frank was a gambling, keno, euchre and cribbage enthusiast and enjoyed many trips with his beloved wife. He was a stock-exchange watcher. A bird (in particular bluejays) and squirrel watcher. The best tomato and vegetable gardener. Dog sitter. A fisherman. Green Bay Packer fan. A beer-n-brandy-hold-the-barstool-down man. A Sunday country-ribs-on-the-grill man. He was a lover of orange pop, his wife's Thanksgiving stuffing and turkey drumsticks, as well as Mary's favorite, ginger molasses cookies, which played second fiddle to his favorite, oatmeal raisin cookies; both made by his favorite daughter-in-law.

Survivors include his favorite, one and only break-the-mold son, Michael and his wife, JoEllyn (Blau) Belka of Merrimac; brother-in-law, John Piotroski of Texas; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

