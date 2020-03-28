Belka, Francis "Frank, Frankie" Eugene

DE FOREST — Francis “Frank, Frankie” Eugene Belka, 81, formerly of DeForest, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, as God's Will was done.
Frank was born on June 4, 1938 to Joseph and Tillie Belka, Plainfield, Wis. He worked both as a skilled welder at Metaskills, formerly in Middleton, as well as a United States Veteran in the Army and Air Force Reserves for over 30 years.
Frank was a long-legged man among men. A gentle man. A true quiet man and thinker. Besides being a provider to his family, Frank was a gambling, keno, euchre and cribbage enthusiast and enjoyed many trips with his beloved wife. He was a stock-exchange watcher. A bird (in particular bluejays) and squirrel watcher. The best tomato and vegetable gardener. Dog sitter. A fisherman. Green Bay Packer fan. A beer-n-brandy-hold-the-barstool-down man. A Sunday country-ribs-on-the-grill man. He was a lover of orange pop, his wife's Thanksgiving stuffing and turkey drumsticks, as well as Mary's favorite, ginger molasses cookies, which played second fiddle to his favorite, oatmeal raisin cookies; both made by his favorite daughter-in-law.
Survivors include his favorite, one and only break-the-mold son, Michael and his wife, JoEllyn (Blau) Belka of Merrimac; brother-in-law, John Piotroski of Texas; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary; his parents; and brother-in-law, Jim Piotroski of Texas.
Frank had several siblings including, Mandley Belka, Esther Belka (Ed Mosako), Molly Belka (Arnold Armbricht), Betty Belka, Joyce Belka and Barb Belka (Jim Walker).
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Clare Meadows who stood fast by "Crankie Frankie" despite his testing many of their patience through the years; especially Dr. Mustain, Kristi, Charlotte, the girls at the café and the several staff who saw to him through to life eternal, giving care and kindness the family could not provide.
All who knew Frank were blessed for the gift of him. Mike and JoEllyn rejoice, as Dad “Frankie” is fully whole and healed, next to his dear Mary in heaven, as they drink brandy and play euchre with the family and friends before him. The night sky is brighter as they both guide from the stars above. A softer and more gentle soul will be hard to find. ~Thank you…
