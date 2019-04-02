SUN PRAIRIE - John W. Belda, age 79, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home in Sun Prairie. John was born on Aug. 27, 1939, in Madison and was the son of Edmund and Berniece (Runde) Belda. He married Joan Millea on June 6, 1964, at St. Cecelias Cathedral in Omaha, Neb., in a double wedding with Joan's sister Geri Zilm. John served in the Army Reserves.
He worked alongside his father and sister at Belda Real Estate and Insurance. John was a devoted husband to Joan for over 53 years of marriage, and proud father of six children and grandfather of nine children.
He is survived by his wife Joan; six children, Thomas (Susie), Geri (James) Cheevers, Ellen (Lee) Prosch, Benjamin (Louise), Sara (Derek) Mackey and Rita Belda; nine grandchildren, Connor, Molly and Nicholas Belda, Allison and Ryan Cheevers, Emily and Elizabeth Prosch, Alexandra and Simon Belda; two sisters, Mary (Clem) Batz, Beatrice Pronley and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Young; and brothers-in-law, William Young and Edward Pronely.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday April 5, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, where a rosary will be held at 7 p.m. A visitation also will be held from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Sacred Hearts Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts School.