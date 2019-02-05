JEFFERSON / DEFOREST - Conrad "Allan" Belda, age 78, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at his home at St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Jefferson. This has been his home for the past 24 years. Allan was born on July 21, 1940 to Conrad and Marie (Miller) Belda. Allan attended grade school at St. Coletta and returned to his rural DeForest home to help his father and brother on their dairy farm. Allan was very happy to return to St. Coletta in 1994. He was active with various programs.
Allan is survived by his sister, Sue (Laverne) Ferdon; and sister-in-law, Sue Ann Belda. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ann (Lyle) Rist; and a brother, James Belda.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., in DeForest. Father Vince Brewer will preside. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday. Burial will be at St. Olaf Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, Rainbow Hospice Care or to a charity of your choice.