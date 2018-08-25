SPRING GREEN / MADISON—Dr. Gregory James Beirne, age 85, passed Aug. 22, 2018, with his wife and family at his side. Greg was born June 5, 1933, in Watertown, S.D. His family moved to Chicago where he spent his school years. He attended Loyola University and then continued his studies there at the Medical School graduating with his M.D. in 1958. He spent his intern year at the University of Chicago where he met his future wife, Mary Elaine Kelly. They married May 21, 1960, spent two years at Fort Sheridan for his U.S. Army service, and moved to Madison, where he finished a fellowship in Nephrology.
He worked at the Veterans Administration hospital in Madison; Dr. Beirne taught generations of medical students, researched hypertension and managed the dialysis unit.
He loved fishing and hunting and was a serious conservationist. He spent innumerable evenings on the waters of Lake Mendota. He also loved sports, playing hockey, softball, basketball and tennis. He canoed beyond the Boundary Waters, was a jogger before there were running shoes and competed in the Birkebeiner five times. He and Mary raised six children. He coached their sports teams, and took them one at a time to Badger sporting events, and introduced them to Shakespeare. He attended football, hockey and basketball games, but basketball was his favorite.
In retirement, he and Mary moved to Arena, where he realized his dream of building and living in a log home in the country. He planted pine, oak and walnut trees and developed a talent for growing Shiitake mushrooms.
Illness slowed him down and he was cared for by Mary and his son Phil. He passed away after a brief stay at Greenway Manor in Spring Green, where he received the most compassionate care.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Elaine Beirne; his sons, Phillip, James (Maria) and Stephen (Chris) Beirne; and his daughters, Erin (Jon) Fain, Leslie (Randy)Kazin and Jennifer Uren. He was beloved by his 14 grandchildren, Robert, Ben, Susan and Danny Fain, Mitch and Connor Kazin, Jack, Joe and Jimmy Uren, Talia and Tia Beirne, Maia, and Luke and Libby Beirne. He is also survived by his brothers, Chuck and Ed Beirne; and his sisters, Elaine (Paul) Raglow, Janet Beirne and Agnes (Dihann) Beirne. Brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 6021 University Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held one hour prior.
Donations in Greg’s name can be made to the UW Forest and Wildlife Ecology Fund, (forestandwildlifeecology.wisc.edu). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406