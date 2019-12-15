Behrnd, Joan Mary

MADISON"Joan Mary Behrnd, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on Dec. 26, 1932, in Madison, Wis., to the late Curtis and Rose (Paltz) Theobald. She married Richard G. Behrnd on May 5, 1954, in Madison, Wis. Joan worked at a variety of businesses including the Kroger Company (1954-1963), Telemark Lodge in Cable, Wis.(1973-1981), and the University of Wisconsin System Administration in Madison, from which she retired in 1998. Dick and Joan owned and operated Duck Point Resort on Lake Namakagon, near Cable, Wis. from 1963 to 1981.
Joan was a very sociable person who enjoyed talking to anyone who crossed her path. She also enjoyed going to the casino and garage sales. She had a great sense of humor and loved to joke with her family and friends.
Joan is survived by her brothers, Curtis Theobald, Donald (Jan) Theobald, and Darrell (Judy) Theobald; sister-in-law, LaVon "Bonnie" Higgins; and several nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; sisters, Betty Lou McCormick, Mary Dee McRae, and Ora Lynn Ausse; sister-in-law, Betty Roeske; and special nephew, Kevin Theobald.
There will be a visitation held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Good Shepard Parish (Saint James Church), 1204 St. James Ct., Madison, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Inurnnment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan’s name may be made to Good Shepard Church.
Joan’s family would like to thank all the staff at St. Mary ‘s Care Center for their loving, compassionate care. She appreciated all of you.