Behrnd, Joan Mary

MADISON"Joan Mary Behrnd, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on Dec. 26, 1932, in Madison, Wis., to the late Curtis and Rose (Paltz) Theobald. She married Richard G. Behrnd on May 5, 1954, in Madison, Wis. Joan worked at a variety of businesses including the Kroger Company (1954-1963), Telemark Lodge in Cable, Wis.(1973-1981), and the University of Wisconsin System Administration in Madison, from which she retired in 1998. Dick and Joan owned and operated Duck Point Resort on Lake Namakagon, near Cable, Wis. from 1963 to 1981.

Joan was a very sociable person who enjoyed talking to anyone who crossed her path. She also enjoyed going to the casino and garage sales. She had a great sense of humor and loved to joke with her family and friends.

Joan is survived by her brothers, Curtis Theobald, Donald (Jan) Theobald, and Darrell (Judy) Theobald; sister-in-law, LaVon "Bonnie" Higgins; and several nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; sisters, Betty Lou McCormick, Mary Dee McRae, and Ora Lynn Ausse; sister-in-law, Betty Roeske; and special nephew, Kevin Theobald.