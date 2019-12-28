Behrens, Bette M.

VERONA - Bette M. Behrens, age 94, of Verona, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

