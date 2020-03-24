Behr, Robert K.

Middleton—Robert K. Behr, 81, of Boca Raton, Fla. and Middleton, Wis. died March 20, 2020. “Bob” Behr, son of Orlo and Margarite Behr, loving husband of Loris Behr, passed away at his home in Middleton, Wis. He is survived by his wife, Loris, and her four children, John Ellis (Melissa), Robert “Bo” (Debra) Ellis, Marjorie (Richard) Anderson, and Edwin “Ned” (Lindsey) Ellis; and her seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by three children from a marriage to Helen Warren, who preceded him in death; a son, Mason; and two daughters, Margaret Ann (Carlos) Veliz and Lynn Ann (Mark) Speedy; and a child from a marriage to Sharon Conant, who preceded him in death; a daughter, Heather Jean (Jack) Cramer. Bob is also survived by his brother, Jack of Willmar, Minn. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Jacob and Jennifer Speedy, Matthew and Kaitlin Cramer and Jaclyn Lane.

Bob was born May 26, 1938, in Crookston, Minn. After completing his formal education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. and an MBA from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, he began a banking career in 1962 at The First National Bank of Chicago. In 1972, he joined the Parkway Bank group in suburban Chicagoland and in 1983 became President and CEO. He retired at the end of 2004, after a successful 42-year banking career and spent 16 years in happy retirement. Bob and Loris enjoyed cruising and spending time with their grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations to Concordia College in Morehead, Minn. would support Bob’s lifelong belief that education is the key to solving mankind’s many problems.