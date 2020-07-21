Behnke, Charles F.

PORTAGE — Charles F. Behnke, age 83, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Portage. Only 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the church. Masks will be requested and will be provided as necessary. Burial will be at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Saturday in Oak Grove Cemetery, Portage, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Behnke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
