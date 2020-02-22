Behn, Allen

MADISON - Allen R. Behn, age 66, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Madison. He was born on March 19, 1953 in Madison, the son of James Behn and Lucille (Richard) Harris. He served as a union steward while working for Ortega Foods in Stoughton. He was later disabled after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Allen loved hunting, especially bow hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his granddaughter, Mychelynn. He also loved watching movies, dancing, going to church, sharing his beliefs with others and good conversation. He was known to be very giving and felt great joy in sending toys and other items to children in Africa.

He is survived by his children, Heather (Jeremiah) Krager and Joshua Behn; granddaughter, Mychelynn; siblings, Bob (Cathy) Behn, Betty McIlwee, John Neis and Mary (Harry) Quinsler; his former wife and dear friend, Fran (Dave) Kroll and several beloved nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother in law, Mike McIlwee and his niece, Colleena.

A celebration of life will be held for Allen on his birthday March 19, 2020 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Nitty Gritty, 315 E. Linnerud Dr, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590.