Behm, Shirley M.

Shirley married Edward, the love of her life, and love only grew over their 65 years together. She shared her passion for books, reading, and writing with her 3 children, their spouses, 4 grandchildren, their spouses, and 2 great-grandchildren, loving family and friends. She was a constant source of inspiration, encouragement, and love. She was always there for us, to listen, to comfort, and to seek out the good. She was a lifelong learner. Of the many classes she took, her favorite was Reminiscence Writing where she wrote and shared the stories of her life for more than 20 years and where she made friends who meant the world to her. Shirley was kind and selfless. She was a tireless volunteer, a gifted leader, a true adventurer, and a treasure to all who knew her.