TUCSON, ARIZ. - Donovan C. Beer, Jr., 70, died on Nov. 17, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. He was born on Feb. 5, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wis. to Donovan C. Beer and A. Annette (White) Beer. Don is survived by his brother, Aarick (Gretta Wing Miller) Beher; sisters, Linda (Tom) Kloosterboer, and Lori (Rob) Rusch; nieces, Molly (Matt) Groose, Natalie (Dan Feitel) Rusch, and Amy Kloosterboer; nephews, Skyler (Jenny) Rusch and Bryan Kloosterboer; great nieces, Clara Groose and Annette Feitel; and great-nephew, Arthur Groose. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family services will be held.
