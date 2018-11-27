MADISON—Joshua S. “Josh” Beecher, age 41, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. He was born on Oct. 21, 1977, in Madison, the son of Van “Steve” and Vicki Beecher. Josh graduated from La Follette High School in 1996.
Josh was an avid sports fan. He especially liked, the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, and was very involved with the Kennedy Little League. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to old school rap music. Josh loved spending time with his family, including Sundays with his “big cousin” and time spent with his dog, Biggie. Family meant the world to him and he was a great friend to many.
Josh is survived by his parents; sons, Bryce Beecher, Jenssen Beecher and Hunter Jones; grandmother, Isabel Beecher; mother of his children, Karen Indermuehle; uncles, Jerry (Linda) Beecher, Cal (Kathy) Beecher and John Jorgensen (Mary Grob); aunts, Angie Powers, Penny (Gene) Lamb, LuAnn (Russell) Kook and Connie (Art) Vyse; and many cousins and great friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin Beecher; grandfathers, Bert Beecher and Elver Hermanson; grandmother, Stella Hermanson; and cousin, Dory Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for his children’s education fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
