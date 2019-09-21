MADISON / EAU CLAIRE—David M. Beckfield was blessed from his birth with parents who built him an incubator that allowed him to survive as a premature baby to his peaceful death on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with loved ones following challenges with health complications.
He was born June 14, 1949, in Meadville, Pa., to parents who relocated their family to Philadelphia and then later to Eau Claire, Wis. He married his wife Ann and together they had two children, Scott and Liz, to whom he was devoted.
David was a kind and generous man who often said we do the best we can at the time and don’t look back. He was trustworthy and a man of his word. His off-beat sense of humor, companionship while watching sports or sharing a brandy old fashioned with friends will be greatly missed.
David was an accountant by trade and worked in various rate setting and auditing capacities primarily for the State of Wisconsin Health Services. He also was a private tax preparer who was loyal to his clients of many years.
David enjoyed time with his partner and companion, Joyce Binder, with whom he shared travel, mutual friendships and participating in family celebrations.
David is survived, by his children, Scott and Liz; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Andrew and Joshua; his partner, Joyce and her three children, Carrie, Chris and Joe and their children. He is also survived by his brothers, John, Tom (Janice), Bill (Regina), Pat (Cheryl), Mark (Cathy) and Tim (Merri) Beckfield; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William and Betty Beckfield; his brother, Larry (Janice); and his former wife, Ann.
A celebration of life will be held at BABES GRILL & BAR, 5614 Schroeder Rd., Madison, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
