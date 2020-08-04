Beckett, Joan G.

DEERFIELD - Joan G. Beckett, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge. She was born in Janesville on April 23, 1932, the daughter of Robert and Ruth Pierce. Joan graduated from Colfax High School in 1950. She worked at Highway Trailers in Edgerton where she met her husband Llewellyn Beckett. They were united in marriage on Sept. 27, 1952, in Janesville. Joan worked at American Family Insurance for 35 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Deerfield Lutheran Church and a proud member of Rebecca Circle. Joan enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. She is survived by two sons, Michael Beckett of Marshall and Stephen (Nancy) Beckett of Deerfield; grandchildren, Chad Anderson, Kellie (Michael) Lewellin, Timothy (fiancée, Angie) Beckett, and Sarah (fiancé, Tim) Winter; great-grandchildren, Cloie, Jon, Anthony, Kyle, Tyler, Kylie, Michaela and Mason; siblings, Nancy (Sid) Larson, Donald Pierce and Marlene (Ben) Evon; and many relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Robert "Bob" Jr.; and sister-in-law, Carol Pierce. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S. Main Street, Deerfield, with Vicar Sarah Key officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 201 Bue Street, Deerfield, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday, at church. A special thank you to the staff of Home Again, Dr. Albert Musa, and Cambridge EMS, for their care of Joan. Please share your memories of Joan at: www.CressFuneralService.com.