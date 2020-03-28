Becker, Susan (Lawson)

MADISON — Susan (Lawson) Becker left this earth peacefully on March 24, 2020. Largely, because of the times, she was surrounded in spirit by family, friends and caring health care providers. Susan was born to James and Margaret Lawson in Oxford England on Jan. 5, 1945 and arrived in the U.S. with her family in 1949. She grew up on a small farm in Washington State, graduated salutatorian of the Selah High School Class of 1963 and headed off to college. After receiving her Bachelor of Science from Washington State University, she went on to an internship at the University of Wisconsin, which provided an entry into her career as a dietician.

Madison inspired Susan, and she made it her home for the rest of her life. She married Radleigh (Rad) Becker at Christ Presbyterian Church, a place where she fostered many friendships and experiences, cultivated her deep faith, and found support through life's many challenges. Together for 44 years, Rad and Susan explored the world, shared their musical souls in the church choir and the Madison Symphony Chorus, gifted their time and energies for multiple causes, and welcomed international students from many countries into their home. They loved life, they loved their families, and they genuinely loved people.