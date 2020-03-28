Becker, Susan (Lawson)

MADISON — Susan (Lawson) Becker left this earth peacefully on March 24, 2020. Largely, because of the times, she was surrounded in spirit by family, friends and caring health care providers. Susan was born to James and Margaret Lawson in Oxford England on Jan. 5, 1945 and arrived in the U.S. with her family in 1949. She grew up on a small farm in Washington State, graduated salutatorian of the Selah High School Class of 1963 and headed off to college. After receiving her Bachelor of Science from Washington State University, she went on to an internship at the University of Wisconsin, which provided an entry into her career as a dietician.
Madison inspired Susan, and she made it her home for the rest of her life. She married Radleigh (Rad) Becker at Christ Presbyterian Church, a place where she fostered many friendships and experiences, cultivated her deep faith, and found support through life's many challenges. Together for 44 years, Rad and Susan explored the world, shared their musical souls in the church choir and the Madison Symphony Chorus, gifted their time and energies for multiple causes, and welcomed international students from many countries into their home. They loved life, they loved their families, and they genuinely loved people.
At the age of 11, Susan was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, the beginning of a lifelong journey strewn with physical challenges. In 1984, while still a relatively new procedure, Susan accepted a kidney transplant from her sister, Janet. She hoped to live to her 50th year, but she lived well beyond. She lived with gratitude for life and a genuine desire to give back and make the world a better place, and God was listening.
Susan was given the ability to overlook her disabilities as a hindrance. She fought for what she believed in, including universal human rights, educational systems, and local and national issues. She did this through her service to many organizations, including, but not limited to, Christ Presbyterian Church, Madison Friends of International Students, Church Women United, American Association of University Women, Dane County United Nations Association, The Friendship Force of Wisconsin, and the Foreign Policy Association, Great Decisions. She volunteered in the Madison Free Clinic, giving diabetic counseling for many years. Susan had a playful side as well, which displayed in her insights, her culinary skills, entertaining, gardening and the love of her cats. Throughout life, her innate quality to remain optimistic, enjoy life and contribute to others was inspiring. Susan never lost her thirst for learning or her ability to hope.
Susan is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mary Jane Lawson of Marietta, Ohio; her sister, Janet James of Denver, Colorado; nieces and nephews, Elena and Ben Lawson, Greg Gieseke, Judy West and Theresa Pelletier; two grandnieces, Amanda and Megan Gieseke; and cousin, Blair Lawson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Radleigh Becker, in 2013.
Susan's family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the many friends who contributed to and touched Susan's life from all over Madison, The Oakwood Retirement Community and many other places. A special thanks to those who regularly and selflessly advocated with love and supported Susan many times in many ways in the years when she needed it most. Finally and with immense gratitude, thanks is sent to all the medical professionals who loved and cared for Susan throughout the UW Health system and Hebron Oaks.
Final arrangements are being handled by Cress Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ Presbyterian Church, where a celebration of Susan's life will be planned for a future date.
